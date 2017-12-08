Article
Sustainability

Report announces pledge from power networks to deliver £17bn of smart grid benefits

By Sophie Chapman
December 08, 2017
undefined mins
The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has publish a report as part of its Open Networks projects that works towards establishing future roles...

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has publish a report as part of its Open Networks projects that works towards establishing future roles for network companies.

The report features a pledge from network operators in the UK that commits them to “create new markets to enable flexibility services that will compete alongside traditional investment”.

Imperial College London and The Carbon Trust conducted an analysis of smart systems and advised that companies use smart grids and flexibility services.

SEE ALSO:

If companies follow advice they could generate between £17bn and £40bn (US$22.8bn and $53.6bn) of energy system benefits by the middle of the next century.

The report, dubbed Opening Markets for Network Flexibility was inaugurated at the Low-Carbon Networks and Innovation Conference held in Telford during 6-7 December.

“Our energy networks have a great track record of delivering for households, businesses and communities when it comes to network reliability, reducing costs to the bill payer and driving forward new investment in our infrastructure,” said ENA chief executive David Smith.

“Today’s announcement builds on that, as our energy market rapidly changes. It is about creating a system that creates a platform for a whole range of new energy technologies and services that not only allows network companies to manage the system more effectively but give other organisations the chance to benefit from that, whether that be directly or indirectly.”

Smart GridsUK
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy