Rolls Royce to develop EV batteries from contact lens material

The British automaker, Rolls Royce, has partnered with the research firm, Superdielectrics, to build an energy storage system made from the same material as contact lenses.

Superdielectrics has previously been working with the Universities of Surrey and Bristol to test polymer materials.

The materials, the consortium discovered, could be used to create a “supercapacitator” that can charge significantly faster than lithium-ion batteries.

The supercapacitator would be able to charge an electric vehicle (EV) in a matter of minutes, supplying it with enough power to last a whole day.

The partnership will see Superdielectrics provide this technology, whilst Rolls Royce applies its material science and technical experience.

“We believe that electrification will play an increasingly important role in many of our markets over the coming years and by working with partners on potential new technologies for energy storage we can ensure that Rolls-Royce is well positioned to take advantage of new developments,” stated Dave Smith, Director of Central Technology at Rolls Royce.

“We are delighted to be working with Rolls-Royce in the global race to develop advanced energy storage systems,” commented the CEO of Superdielectrics, Jim Heathcote.

“This agreement gives us access to their unparalleled scientific and technical expertise,” he added.

“I hope this agreement will ultimately create new jobs and business opportunities in the UK.”