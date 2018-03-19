Article
Sustainability

Rolls Royce to develop EV batteries from contact lens material

By Sophie Chapman
March 19, 2018
undefined mins
The British automaker, Rolls Royce, has partnered with the research firm, Superdielectrics, to build an energy storage system made from the s...

The British automaker, Rolls Royce, has partnered with the research firm, Superdielectrics, to build an energy storage system made from the same material as contact lenses.

Superdielectrics has previously been working with the Universities of Surrey and Bristol to test polymer materials.

The materials, the consortium discovered, could be used to create a “supercapacitator” that can charge significantly faster than lithium-ion batteries.

The supercapacitator would be able to charge an electric vehicle (EV) in a matter of minutes, supplying it with enough power to last a whole day.

The partnership will see Superdielectrics provide this technology, whilst Rolls Royce applies its material science and technical experience.

SEE ALSO:

“We believe that electrification will play an increasingly important role in many of our markets over the coming years and by working with partners on potential new technologies for energy storage we can ensure that Rolls-Royce is well positioned to take advantage of new developments,” stated Dave Smith, Director of Central Technology at Rolls Royce.

“We are delighted to be working with Rolls-Royce in the global race to develop advanced energy storage systems,” commented the CEO of Superdielectrics, Jim Heathcote.

“This agreement gives us access to their unparalleled scientific and technical expertise,” he added.

“I hope this agreement will ultimately create new jobs and business opportunities in the UK.”

Energy StorageUKElectric Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy