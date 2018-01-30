Article
Sustainability

Schneider Electric releases report company preparedness for New Energy Economy

By Sophie Chapman
January 30, 2018
undefined mins
The energy digital transformation firm, Schneider Electric, has released a report on how well companies are prepared for the future of the en...

The energy digital transformation firm, Schneider Electric, has released a report on how well companies are prepared for the future of the energy industry.

The report reveals that most companies are ready a decentralised, decarbonised, and digitalised future.

However, the findings also state that many firms have not devised plans to enhance energy and sustainability programs.

According to the data, 81% of firms had made or plan to make efficiency upgrades, with 85% aiming to make their carbon-reduction schemes more competitive over the next three years.

Only 30% or less companies, from the 236 surveyed, will potentially use microgrids and demand responses, or any other form of new energy opportunity.

SEE ALSO:

51% of the of reviewed companies have used or plan to use renewable energy projects, and only 23% have implemented, or plan to do so in the near term, demand response strategies.

“We are in the middle of a massive disruption in the way energy is consumed and produced,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO at Schneider Electric.

“The near-universal focus on conservation is a positive. However, being a savvy consumer is only a part of what’s needed to survive and thrive,” he added.

Companies need to prepare to be an active energy participant, putting the pieces in place to produce energy, and interact with the grid, utilities, peers and other new entrants. Those that fail to act now will be left behind.”

Green Tech
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy