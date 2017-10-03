Article
Sustainability

Shell Technology Ventures looks to access China’s clean energy market

By Jonathan Dyble
October 03, 2017
undefined mins
Royal Dutch Shell has announced that it will be entering into the Chinese cleantech market with its venture fund in the aim of searching for profitab...

Royal Dutch Shell has announced that it will be entering into the Chinese cleantech market with its venture fund in the aim of searching for profitable startups in the smart mobility, battery storage and solar power generation sectors.

The move is a notable change from the fund’s traditional oil-based investments, moving more in line with the growing market movement towards new technologies and innovations in the clean energy industry.

Recent examples of Shell’s disruption have included the company investing $53mn into the solar steam generator company, GlassPoint Solar.

See also:

“This is an evolutionary move. It’s very much what Shell and other European majors said they would be doing,” said the Director of Corporate Research at Wood Mackenzie, a specialist research consultancy, when speaking to Green Tech Media.

“All of the European majors have really committed to diversification, to renewables and other clean technologies, and they...identify as energy providers rather than oil and gas players.”

Shell delving into the clean energy markets of China is the latest episode within this ongoing energy revolution, as many large corporations recognise that renewables are the way forward for sector innovation. Further examples of the shift from traditional oil and gas giants include electric-vehicle investments from Statoil and Total.  

InnovationSustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy