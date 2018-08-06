Article
Sustainability

Siemens Gamesa, Van Oord awarded €500mn Dutch wind farm contract

By Olivia Minnock
August 06, 2018
Spanish wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has been awarded a €500mn wind farm contract in the Netherlands, in partnership with Dutch marine contractor Van Oord.

The wind farm, which is to be built on Ijselmeer lake, will have a capacity of 380MW. It will consist of 89 turbines and, by 2021, is expected to be able to power around 30,000 households.

Siemens Gamesa will design and supply the turbines as well as servicing the wind farm for at least 16 years, while Van Oord will deliver the foundations and cables for the project. Construction is to begin in 2019.

According to Reuters, the Netherlands aims to increase renewable energy production and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 49% by 2030.

This will involve wind farms being constructed with a total capacity of 3500 MW in the Dutch part of the North Sea by 2023 as well as an overall increase in wind, solar and biomass plants across the country.

