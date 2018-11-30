Tesco and VW partner to provide UK’s largest retail EV

Tesco and Volkswagen have announced the development of the largest UK retail Electric Vehicle charging network. Powered by Pod Point, customers will be able to charge their electric cars using a normal 7kW charger for free or a ‘rapid’ 50 kW charger for a small cost in line with market rate.

The UK’s leading fuel retailer and the world’s largest vehicle manufacturer will roll out over 2,400 EV charging bays across 600 Tesco stores within the next three years.

The charging bays will be based in Tesco Extra and Superstore car parks and will be installed by Pod Point. Tesco wants to offer customers and local communities an alternative to fossil fuels, and also play its part in supporting the transition to a low-carbon, clean air UK. This builds on the company’s commitment to 100% renewable electricity made in May 2017.

Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO UK & ROI, said: “This is part of our wider commitment to addressing the environmental challenges that matter most to our customers, colleagues and communities. We want to be the leading Electric Vehicle energy provider and to support our customers with more sustainable solutions. Our EV network provides a sustainable choice for our customers and charging while they shop is another little help to make their lives easier.”

Jesse Norman, the Minister for EVs at the Department for Transport, said: “The Government is committed to making the UK the best place in the world to build and own an electric vehicle. For that we need high quality infrastructure in place to support ultra-low emission vehicles around the country. The Government set out plans in its Road to Zero strategy to deliver a significant increase in this infrastructure and we welcome Tesco’s pledge to roll out over 2,400 new charge bays across their stores.”

Geraldine Ingham, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “This incredibly exciting partnership underlines the scale and ambition of our electric car programme in the UK. Working with these partners to provide such an extensive network of EV chargers should leave no one in any doubt about the Volkswagen brand’s wholehearted commitment to an electric future.”

Erik Fairbairn, CEO of Pod Point, said: “This agreement represents a 14% increase in the number of public charge bays in the UK and is a monumental day for electric vehicle drivers. It is a massive leap forward for the UK and a significant step in our mission to put a Pod Point everywhere you park.”