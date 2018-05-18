Article
Sustainability

UK’s National Grid to install fleet of EV charging points on motorways

By Sophie Chapman
May 18, 2018
undefined mins
The National Grid has announced that it will be going ahead with plans to introduce a fleet of electric vehicle (EV) chargi...

The National Grid has announced that it will be going ahead with plans to introduce a fleet of electric vehicle (EV) charging points to Britain’s motorways.

“People are talking about electric vehicles reaching price parity [with conventional cars] in the early to mid-2020s,” stated John Pettigrew, CEO of National Grid.

The charging systems will feed directly off the electricity network and will be able to charge cars in six to eight minutes.

The 350kW chargers will be located on 50 sites along motorways, costing between £500mn (US$673mn) and £1bn ($1.35bn) to execute the project.

SEE ALSO:

The firm is currently in talks with government departments and stakeholders for funding, however a surcharge costing about 63p ($0.85) has been proposed.

National Grid’s underlying profits for the year rose by 4%, the firm reported, reaching £2.68bn ($3.61bn).

According to the company, the recent success can be attributed to its North American business.

The firm’s earning per share grew by 3% to reach 60.4p ($0.81), whilst shares in National Grid hit £8.54 ($11.50), a 2.6% increase.

UKElectric Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy