University of Central Florida Wins DOE’s 2018 CyberForce Competition

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced University of Central Florida from Orlando, Florida as the national winner of DOE’s 2018 CyberForce Competition.

Sponsored by DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER), the CyberForce Competition is DOE’s fourth cyber defence competition designed to develop the next generation of cybersecurity professionals to help defend and bolster the US’s critical energy infrastructure and security.

This year’s competition featured approximately 70 teams representing 24 states and Puerto Rico, with participants ranging from undergraduate freshmen to Ph.D. candidates. Argonne National Laboratory was the lead lab with participation from six other National Labs, including: Brookhaven National Laboratory, Idaho National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratories.

The CyberForce Competition challenged college and university students with defending a simulated oil transportation network, a power delivery system, and a high-performance computing system against attacks by experts at the National Labs, the private sector, and the National Guard. The challenge was augmented by anomalies and constraints designed to replicate those commonly found in real world systems.

See also:

P4G to provide funding for 11 UN SDG projects

ICE unites engineering for the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry commented: “The energy infrastructure we depend upon as a Nation is under the constant threat of cyberattacks. As the Sector-Specific Agency for cybersecurity in the energy sector, guarding against those threats is my highest priority, and this competition is becoming a key element in developing our next generation of cyber warriors.”

Assistant Secretary for CESER Karen S. Evans. Said: “Developing the next generation of cybersecurity experts is a critical part of our mission within CESER. The CyberForce Competition provides the opportunity for us to engage our future defenders and let them know we not only support, but also commend, their interest in a field that is critical to our national security.”



Winners of the 2018 CyberForce Competition include:

Overall nationwide winner:

University of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida

Regional winners:

From Argonne National Laboratory:

1st Place – Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas



From Brookhaven National Laboratory:

1st Place – University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland



From Idaho National Laboratory:

1st Place – Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah



From Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory:

1st Place – University of California, Davis, California

From Oak Ridge National Laboratory:

1st Place – University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama



From Pacific Northwest National Laboratory:

1st Place – Oregon State University, Corvallis, Oregon



From Sandia National Laboratories:

1st Place – Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas