Article
Sustainability

UPS to trial pilot fleet of 35 electric vehicles

By Sophie Chapman
May 11, 2018
undefined mins
The US-headquartered delivery service, UPS, has announced it will be piloting a fleet of 35 electric delivery vehicles in L...

The US-headquartered delivery service, UPS, has announced it will be piloting a fleet of 35 electric delivery vehicles in London and Paris.

The firm has been working with ARRIVAL, the electric vehicle (EV) engineer, since 2016 to create the purpose-built fleet.

Each vehicle has a battery range of 150 miles and can recharge in 30 minutes.

UPS anticipates the launch of the vehicles in the capitals of England and France by the end of 2018 and aims to deploy more vehicles across the nations following the trial.

SEE ALSO:

This is a pioneering collaboration that helps UPS develop new ways to reduce our emissions,” remarked Luke Wake, Internation Director of Automotive Engineering at UPS.

“UPS is marshalling its global scale to encourage innovation within the automotive industry; we are helping to drive demand for these disruptive technologies.”

“The result is a safer and cleaner fleet for the communities in which we deliver.”

The use of EVs will also help the company meet its global sustainability goals, released in the UPS 2016 Corporate Sustainability report, Peter Harris, Director of Sustainability at UPS, explained.

Electric Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy