UPS to trial pilot fleet of 35 electric vehicles

The US-headquartered delivery service, UPS, has announced it will be piloting a fleet of 35 electric delivery vehicles in London and Paris.

The firm has been working with ARRIVAL, the electric vehicle (EV) engineer, since 2016 to create the purpose-built fleet.

Each vehicle has a battery range of 150 miles and can recharge in 30 minutes.

UPS anticipates the launch of the vehicles in the capitals of England and France by the end of 2018 and aims to deploy more vehicles across the nations following the trial.

SEE ALSO:

“This is a pioneering collaboration that helps UPS develop new ways to reduce our emissions,” remarked Luke Wake, Internation Director of Automotive Engineering at UPS.

“UPS is marshalling its global scale to encourage innovation within the automotive industry; we are helping to drive demand for these disruptive technologies.”

“The result is a safer and cleaner fleet for the communities in which we deliver.”

The use of EVs will also help the company meet its global sustainability goals, released in the UPS 2016 Corporate Sustainability report, Peter Harris, Director of Sustainability at UPS, explained.