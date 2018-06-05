Article
Vodafone joins RE100 initiative as it aims to use 100% renewables by 2025

By Sophie Chapman
June 05, 2018
Vodafone, the UK-based telecommunications company, has announced that it has joined The Climate Group’s RE100 initiative.

The firm has set the target of sourcing 100% of the energy it uses from renewable power by 2025.

At current, 13% of the electricity Vodafone uses to power its operations is sourced from renewable energy.

The firm has also estimated that last year it used 6,239GWh of energy .

In order to the meet the target the telecom aims to enter power purchase agreements (PPAs), buy renewable energy certificates, and install onsite renewable projects.

“I’m delighted to welcome Vodafone Group to RE100,” commented Sam Kimmins, Head of the RE100 at The Climate Group.

“Setting a target to source 100% renewable power by 2025 demonstrates real leadership and a commitment to be a driving force in the clean energy transition.”

Vodafone aims to lower the CO2e emissions it produces from purchased electricity to zero, down from 2.19mn tonnes.

The company also aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in the review period by implementing more energy efficient systems.

