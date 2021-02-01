Waste Knot Energy strikes £132m deal with Komercon

Waste Knot Energy, an innovative fuel manufacturer that offers pellets made from dry waste materials as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, has partnered with international supply management company Komercon.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is worth approximately £132m, Waste Knot Energy will supply 3.6m tonnes of pellets over the next five years to Komercon, which has its head office in the Netherlands, giving Komercon the ability to close long term supply agreements for their partners.

Waste Knot Energy’s pellets are ideal for high-energy-use industries, such as producers of cement, steel, energy and bricks. Comprising commercial and industrial waste such as wood, paper, card and non-chlorinated plastics, they reduce waste going to landfill or ending up in oceans.

Waste Knot Energy is building eight production plants across the UK, which will source biomass such as fibre packaging and wood from local waste streams. The first, in Middlesbrough, is almost ready and will start receiving waste as early as May this year.

Dr Matt Goodwin, Waste Knot Energy’s Sales Director, said: “We’re delighted to sign this supply agreement at such an early stage. Komercon committing to taking pellets from all eight plants justifies the confidence we have that waste can be diverted from landfill and converted into high quality fuel pellets that can be used to generate power and heat in place of fossil fuels, benefiting both the environment, and the businesses that use them.”

The pellets are cheaper than traditional fuels such as coal or pet coke and have a high energy content, amplifying these savings. They are also relatively clean to burn, reducing carbon emissions and helping to fight climate change.

John Bouterse, Senior Partner at Komercon, added: “We are convinced that with this deal, both parties will strengthen their positions into this global energy transition phase in which we are currently in. Alternative fuels will get a more prominent position into making this world a fossil fuel free economy. In this way we will be contributing to a significant CO2 emission reduction for our future generations. We are very proud that Waste Knot Energy has chosen Komercon as their strategic partner.”