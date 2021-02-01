Article
Sustainability

Waste Knot Energy strikes £132m deal with Komercon

By Dominic Ellis
February 01, 2021
undefined mins
Waste Knot Energy will supply 3.6m tonnes of pellets over the next five years to Komercon...

Waste Knot Energy, an innovative fuel manufacturer that offers pellets made from dry waste materials as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, has partnered with international supply management company Komercon.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is worth approximately £132m, Waste Knot Energy will supply 3.6m tonnes of pellets over the next five years to Komercon, which has its head office in the Netherlands, giving Komercon the ability to close long term supply agreements for their partners.

Waste Knot Energy’s pellets are ideal for high-energy-use industries, such as producers of cement, steel, energy and bricks. Comprising commercial and industrial waste such as wood, paper, card and non-chlorinated plastics, they reduce waste going to landfill or ending up in oceans.

Waste Knot Energy is building eight production plants across the UK, which will source biomass such as fibre packaging and wood from local waste streams. The first, in Middlesbrough, is almost ready and will start receiving waste as early as May this year.

Dr Matt Goodwin, Waste Knot Energy’s Sales Director, said: “We’re delighted to sign this supply agreement at such an early stage. Komercon committing to taking pellets from all eight plants justifies the confidence we have that waste can be diverted from landfill and converted into high quality fuel pellets that can be used to generate power and heat in place of fossil fuels, benefiting both the environment, and the businesses that use them.”

The pellets are cheaper than traditional fuels such as coal or pet coke and have a high energy content, amplifying these savings. They are also relatively clean to burn, reducing carbon emissions and helping to fight climate change.

John Bouterse, Senior Partner at Komercon, added: “We are convinced that with this deal, both parties will strengthen their positions into this global energy transition phase in which we are currently in. Alternative fuels will get a more prominent position into making this world a fossil fuel free economy. In this way we will be contributing to a significant CO2 emission reduction for our future generations. We are very proud that Waste Knot Energy has chosen Komercon as their strategic partner.”

pelletsSustainabilityUK
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy