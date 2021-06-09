5 Mins With ... Pilgrim Beart at DevicePilot
Tell us about DevicePilot, how long you've been in business and objectives?
We started DevicePilot in 2015 to solve a common problem with connected devices that I had experienced during my time at AlertMe and my cofounders had already solved in the telco world. Essentially, there is a universal truth in connected devices that once you hit more than a thousand or so devices in the wild, it becomes almost impossible for a human brain and spreadsheets to monitor and manage them effectively. You need a tool for that, which is where DevicePilot fits in.
As the years have gone by, we have become more and more focussed on the energy sector, as there are a huge number of use cases for connected devices emerging. In the home, everything from your energy meter to your radiators, water boilers, cars and car chargers may all be connected these days. For industry there are heat pumps, sources of energy such as solar panels and wind turbines and a huge number of other processes that have come to rely on the internet. So, this is where we believe Service Monitoring is needed the most.
What are the key developments in Service Monitoring Platforms for Connected Devices with utility companies?
A really important aspect of our service is automation, specifically business process automation. Take Smart Meter service providers as an example. In the early days when they have a few hundred devices in the wild, it is relatively easy for spreadsheets and human brainpower to keep on top of installation and day-to-day operations. When one Smart Meter loses connectivity then discovering that, triaging it and finding a solution can all be done manually. However, once they have more than a few thousand Smart Meters to manage, this quickly becomes overwhelming as trouble tickets go from occasional clicks on a Geiger meter to a growing roar of incidents that need resolving.
There are many ways in which a Smart Meter can fail to deliver the service that the customer needs, ranging from installation and software problems, to configuration and network problems. Automation can be used to deal with the majority of issues by creating rules. An example might be 'If a Smart Meter is sending back data at the wrong rate, send a message to reconfigure it, as well as raising a ticket so that the operations and engineering teams can track it'. Dealing with perhaps 80% of problems in this way lets the team spend their precious time focusing on less common problems, rather than just being swamped by unnecessary alerts.
Explain how you were among the pioneers of 'Smart Metering' and what are the key challenges now?
In 2006 I founded AlertMe, which was one of the early players in the smart home energy space. Eventually we were bought by British Gas (in 2015) and what was AlertMe now forms the basis of the HiveTM Smart Home platform. During that period, the UK went from Smart Meters being something that was talked about, to huge numbers being rolled out across the country.
Right now, is a really exciting time for Smart Meters as they finally have a slew of other smart energy products also hitting homes, which Smart Meters can help to manage. Couple this with a shift towards renewable energy which will rely on Smart Meters to monitor supply and demand to optimise tariffs, and it really is the Smart Meter’s chance to shine. But this is only half of the story – the really difficult part is ensuring that Smart Meters actually work, which is where Service Monitoring enters the picture. A Smart Meter that isn’t behaving as it should turns out to be not so smart after all.
What role will DevicePilot play in the transition to renewables?
We will play an indirect, but crucial role. Again, let’s look at Smart Meters as the example, as they are the great enabler of so many other energy products. The wind might be blowing very hard in the middle of the night, meaning there is a surplus of off-peak renewable energy. A Smart Meter might then tell a boiler to heat water that can then be stored for use later in the day, delivering cheaper hot water to the customer. However, this all falls apart if the Smart Meter or the connected boiler are offline or misconfigured, which can happen for myriad reasons.
The service quality is the biggest blocker to the success of connected devices and is something we see falling short time and time again. Without these products all working at the right time, we will never be able to harness the power of renewable energy properly, as renewable energy requires demand to be controllable. DevicePilot really helps with this challenge as we provide a single-pane-of-glass view of entire fleets of devices, enabling a far better, more proactive approach to service quality.
What is the one bit of advice you'd give companies to improve their service delivery?
Discover and fix your problems as early as possible. Too often service providers forget what they actually are, and service gets swept under the carpet whilst product development and rollout swallow resources. But they quickly become unstuck as any small problems that begin to emerge in the early days of rollout will become amplified as they scale, by which stage it is often very difficult to fix as the issue is so widespread. This often leads to damaged reputation, customer churn and teams spending their time fire-fighting instead of creating processes to enable rapid growth.
Pilgrim Beart is Cofounder and CEO of DevicePilot
5 Mins With ... Sarah Smith, Head of Migrations at ENSEK
What was it like when you started at ENSEK?
Four years ago, I had my first meeting with ENSEK. At the time, it was a small tech company in Nottingham that had recently started offering Software as a Service (SaaS) to new entrant energy suppliers. I was drawn by the opportunity to work with exciting new market entrants, whom I had heard much about, but not been able to work with. As a Management Consultant, I had spent my career supporting large retailers through customer service change programmes. I made the leap to technology and I love it.
How has the market changed since?
The energy market in the UK has gone through a huge transformation. The new entrants, who have survived, haven’t just shaken up the industry through innovative products and customer service - their reliance on SaaS providers, such as ENSEK, has shown how effective and efficient front and back-office functions can be. The biggest players in the UK and globally are looking to move to cloud-based SaaS providers to remain competitive. The last four years has kicked off a digital transformation across the UK energy sector, and it has been thrilling to be a part of that.
How do you encourage women to take up more tech roles?
As ENSEK has grown, I have also been able to influence some of the decisions we have taken around inclusion. As a working parent, I am passionate about ensuring that the most talented remain in the workforce and are given opportunities to grow and further their careers, regardless of their backgrounds or caring commitments. We have improved our maternity policy and now have best-in-class packages for parents, and challenge our leadership to think about how to improve talent retention, flexibility for all staff, and how to remove unconscious bias from decision making. Culture is a key focus for us as we grow and operate remotely through COVID.
Many businesses might still struggle with creating a supportive place of work for women, particularly mothers. There are tendencies, often unconscious ones, to put more pressure on women to do the ‘glue work’ and greater expectations regarding performance with a lack of understanding of potential family responsibilities. This is a particular concern for parents who are currently home-schooling. We have a collective responsibility to ensure that ‘flexibility’ doesn’t become another word for ‘burn-out’ as parents teach their children during the day and catch up through the night. All employers need to look for innovative solutions to maintain a happy, healthy workforce.
How do you think barriers can be overcome?
Supporting diversity of thought and approach, listening to opinions, ignoring how people look and sound, and paying attention to what they have to say is one way to start – businesses should recruit for ‘add’ rather than ‘fit’. This could be manifested by coaching and mentoring by leadership. These are great to offer all employees and, when done well, can work both ways as it helps leaders to understand the barriers and challenges faced by junior staff, particularly women and the BAME community.
Furthermore, organisations need to offer shared parental leave and encourage all parents to take it – equality at work does not happen until there is equality at home. In addition, there needs to be increased support with back to work schemes for women in technology, who have taken time out to have children. The pace of change in technology is fast and even after a few years out, a return can seem daunting.
Does the pandemic offer a fresh start?
Many businesses and organisations could benefit from rethinking socials and networking events. Although it is in our best interest to meet with like-minded people and build better working relationships, many workers struggle to attend. Luckily, the recent mass move to largely digital communication can help leaders come up with more innovative ways to network virtually.
Although the discussion around women in tech has been on the agenda for a few years now, I believe there is still a lot we can all do to encourage more female leaders and employees. If we want to achieve truly diverse and excelling workforces, we have to embark on this challenging but satisfying journey.