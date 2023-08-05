bp advocates EVs and a new partnership supports fleets

Energy providers are turning to software developers to bring their operations into the future. This is a major step in allowing companies to grow with the times and take advantage of digital solutions to optimise their businesses and build resilience. But there is also a significant emphasis on electric vehicle (EV) adoption, which is reshaping the world of business.

The most recent investment from bp ventures sees £4m going towards a UK-based software business called Dynamon, which is a specialist in advanced data analytics and simulation tools fit for commercial logistics businesses.

Vice President of bp ventures, Gareth Burns says: “Faster adoption of lower carbon energy and mobility solutions will help drive bp towards meeting its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and helping the world get to net zero.

“We’re very excited to be investing in Dynamon, an EV fleet software business deploying software as a service and data science to help the commercial transport industry transition to lower carbon energy fleets.”

Transformation fleets to EV starts with software

Working with Dynamon puts bp ventures in a position to support a number of electric fleet applications and provide businesses with the benefits that come of electrification, such as cost reductions, vehicle management, and operational analysis. These are some of the barriers that fleet operators are putting in place of EV choices, which is not only a challenge for business but also for global energy transformation in general.

According to the company’s recent research, almost half of fleet managers and drivers across the UK alone are looking ahead to the future with EVs at the heart.

“It is our mission to bring the most advanced fleet optimisation tools to the transport industry. This is becoming increasingly critical with the transition to electric vehicles requiring both fleets and suppliers to perform complex analysis to ensure that solutions will be robust and cost effective,” says Angus Webb, CEO of Dynamon.

“We are delighted to be partnering with bp to deliver our software tools to fleets. With a strong heritage in engineering and technology and servicing fleets globally, bp is a perfect partner for Dynamon’s growth.”

The CEO also talks about the agreement between bp and Dynamon to leverage its ZERO solution or other tools to help diversify fleets.

“Alongside the investment, Dynamon and bp have signed a commercial agreement to utilise ZERO, or similar tools,” says Webb.

“Working together will help bp pulse to diversify its fleet proposition and further develop its premium customer offer, providing customers with support as they increasingly look to adopt EV solutions.”

These are tools used by current EV fleets to help them optimise their operations and ensure reliability and cost-efficiency.

“As fleets electrify, the commercial transport and logistics industry faces challenges balancing cost management, operational reliability, while understanding new vehicle technology,” says the General Manager for bp pulse Europe Stefan von Dobschüetz.

“Dynamon’s simulation and data analytics tools offer those companies unique fleet-specific insights to help identify the optimum EVs and charging infrastructure to replace existing combustion engine vehicles. This agreement between bp and Dynamon makes the tools available to our bp pulse customers and provides a range of options and solutions to effectively manage and enhance their EV fleet.”

