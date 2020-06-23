Profile: Infosys - fostering resilience through digital

Offering a comprehensive suite of digitally-aware services for practically every major industry, Infosys is a partner for navigating digital tech.

Currently helping SSE Energy progress to new areas of digital development that will directly benefit its customers, Infosys has a close working relationship with SSE and always seeks out ways to excel in its services. The level of its commitment goes beyond standard collaboration and is synergistic to a degree of true partnership.

Infosys is currently enabling the digital transformation journey of clients in 46 countries; the company possesses over 38 years of experience and serves 1,411 customers via over 242,000 well-trained employees.

Recognised last year by being placed in the top three of Forbes’ ‘World’s Best Regarded Companies’ list, Infosys is truly a leader in its field.

Congratulating each and every one of the workers who uphold Infosys’ values across its global enterprise, Salil Parekh, CEO, stated, “This recognition is a testimony of our long lasting values and continuous pursuit of excellence towards making our clients successful.”

A partner for digital

The company’s services can be broken down into five broad categories:

Experience: Digital marketing, digital commerce, digital interactions and digital workplace services.

Insight: AI & automation and data analytics.

Innovate: Blockchain, engineering services and internet of things (IoT).

Accelerate: Agile & DevOps, cloud, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, digital supply chain and more.

Assure: Cybersecurity and testing.

Part of Infosys’ capability is offering guidance on application development and testing, business process management, consulting services and incubating emerging offerings.

In addition, the company offers a variety of platforms to suit a diverse range of needs, including:

Finacle : an industry-leading digital banking solution developed by EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, which empowers customers with a seamless experience and insight-driven interactions.

Nia : a tool to simplify the AI journey and provide industrial automation deployment to accelerate efficiency and positive business outcomes.

Wingspan : providing insights, learning and talent transformation to maximise employee potential.

Finding solutions to problems

A company which keeps up with the latest challenges in the market and thinks of practical solutions, Infosys’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that this attitude also extends to society’s problems too:

“Infosys Foundation has always supported the needs of the country in difficult situations and we will continue to work with governments, non-profits, and healthcare institutions in their fight against this global pandemic,” said Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation.

“All our efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that the relief material reaches the people who need it the most, whether it is a patient who cannot afford treatment, our healthcare personnel, or daily-wage workers whose livelihood has been severely impacted.”

Parekh concluded by adding that combatting COVID-19 would require strong leadership and collaboration around the world, urging everyone to do there part in its resolution.

“At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments, civil society, as well as healthcare institutions to support the communities we live and serve in. Infosys Foundations, both in India and in the USA, are extending their resources and technological capabilities to help people who are most impacted by this pandemic.”