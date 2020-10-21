Rebel Energy opts for TransUnion's TrueVision data platform

Rebel Energy has selected TransUnion’s data platform, TrueVision, to provide a more accurate picture of an individual’s credit history - claiming it's a UK utility first.

With up to 72 months of credit account history, TrueVision can help enable Rebel Energy to make more informed decisions, as well as providing greater understanding about each individual’s financial circumstances, providing opportunities for tailored plans and enhanced customer relationships.

Dominic Goslett, director of utilities at TransUnion in the UK said: "It’s really important as the industry continues to deal with the impact of COVID-19 that energy providers know and understand their customer’s financial position so they can engage with them in a meaningful way."

TransUnion’s Financial Hardship Study, which has been tracking the impact of the pandemic since March, has consistently shown that utilities is one of the areas of greatest concern for those struggling with their bills.

Dan Bates, founder and CEO of Rebel Energy commented: “Rebel Energy is on a mission to make a positive and lasting impact on our world and in our society – it’s about making a genuine difference. Harnessing the insights available from TransUnion, we will use a unique approach to moving customers away from prepay onto new, smarter meters that enable them to get the best prices for their gas and electricity. This will enable our customers to access better tariffs and also to build their credit history, helping them to move out of fuel poverty and transforming lives.”

TrueVision can be used by businesses in a number of ways, whether setting out new policies or refining existing strategies. Its extensive portfolio of attributes and proprietary algorithms can produce a more holistic view into consumer behaviour, helping the organisation to identify and understand the customer’s financial situation. Customer relationships can be strengthened by delivering appropriate communications and offers to the right customers at the right time, improving the customer experience.

Rebel Energy will also be using TransUnion’s industry-leading audience segmentation tool, CAMEO UK, for additional insight into its customers, which uses the latest modelling techniques to build intelligence, so businesses can make better decisions.