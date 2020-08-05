Smart City Energy Startups: Top 5

At the height of digital transformation, we explore five of the smartest data-driven energy startups, harnessing emerging technologies.

The energy industry has hundreds of notable startups that are known for various different services from energy storage systems to electric vehicle technology and smart grids. Our top picks reveal some of the most compelling startups that are set to shake up the sector.

Energy Pool

Based in France, this startup is an innovative Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) tool which enables companies to monitor and manage various energy assets so they can easily adjust to the continuously changing grid conditions as smart cities take over.

The data-focused solution utilities big data which is generated by the grid, converting it into useful information for command and control. It also offers real-time monitoring which is important for visibility purposes. The overall goal of Energy Pool is to slash needless energy consumption from its smart city citizens.

Wattie

Marketed and designed as a Home Energy Monitoring System (HEMS), Wattie is a Netherland-based startup that aims to deliver detailed analytics regarding energy usage at home, straight to an individual’s smartphone.

This HEMS solution allows users to help keep track of each and every appliance in their home, whilst alerting them of high energy appliances which can, in turn, help them reduce their energy use, saving money and the environment.

Grid Sentry

As a Wireless Smart grid Sensor, US-based Grid Sentry aims to monitor power equipment remotely. Equipment which can be monitored includes infrastructure such as power lines. Sensors are used in order to identify any potential problems before further issues such as a power outage is caused.

According to the companies website, the benefits it can provide include: “Faster Outage Response, Reduced Fire Risk, Root Cause Identification, Accurate Planning/Modeling”.

Suncil

The Danish-Startup has harnessed solar-technology and has incorporated it into one of the most common items you find across cities: street lights. The lights not only include solar panels, but they can also provide streets with WiFi connectivity and air quality monitoring.

The lights are known as ‘Triangular’, a column designed in the shape of a triangle which includes a number of solar panels, integrated vertically. The solution is suitable for all types of streets and roads, and even high-capacity highways.

ENLIL

Dutch-based ENLIL has introduced a new form of highway power generation through the use of renewable kinetic energy. The solution harnesses the power of solar panels by using vibrations of vehicles whilst wind turbines are spun primarily by wind caused by vehicles moving on the road.

The cutting-edge solution is transforming highways into renewable energy sources in smart cities.