100Green offer 100% green gas and renewable energy to the UK

Green gas as a sustainable fossil fuel alternative

100Green’s fuel of choice is green gas that has been through a process called Anaerobic Digestion.

It comes from certificated sources including manure and waste products that would have traditionally gone to landfill and emitted methane, a greenhouse gas 21 times more toxic that CO2.

“Society has to deal with its 21st century challenges and in terms of context we believe Anaerobic Digestion is an appropriate process and the recycling benefits of the waste are considerable,” Stewart says.

Three decades of award winning clean energy

100Green has been awarded first Which? survey of green energy suppliers 2022, alongside receiving a Gold rating from Uswitch for sourcing the most renewable energy in the same year. Ethical Consumer magazine ranked 100Green as a 'best buy' of renewable energy in the UK for 2023.

“While we wait for a breakthrough in fusion, there isn’t a perfect solution to the problem as the UK moves towards more energy needs from renewable and green sources,” Stewart explains.

“As with any change, it’s often slower than we would like or require, making green gas an interim option much more attractive.

“Green gas is a green solution with a genuine reason for being there, and it is in stock today.”