Hitachi Energy champions clean energy transition urgency
Headquartered in Switzerland, Hitachi Energy operates in over 90 countries globally, generating business volumes of approximately US$10bn as it serves customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain.
The foundations of the sustainable energy giant date back to Europe’s industrial revolution in the late 1800s when electrical engineering companies, ASEA and BBC (Brown Boveri & Cie) were formed. The two companies merged in 1986, later going on to become Hitachi Energy in 2020.
“At Hitachi Energy, we are championing the urgency of a clean energy transition, through innovation and collaboration,” says Claudio Facchin, Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Energy.
“There are many pathways towards a carbon-neutral future — to tackle this global challenge, we nurture diverse global teams bringing authentic passion and enduring ownership.”
Hitachi Energy is working with partners including Linxon, Aibel and NKT to pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future.
“We have everything we need, we can do it all ourselves,” he says. “At the same time, to do what we do best, we have to work with partners that are best at doing what complements our technology and solutions.”
Sustainability and ESG values at the heart of the energy transition
Hitachi Energy is aiming to achieve carbon-neutrality in its own operations by 2030, alongside targeting to reduce its emissions along the value chain by 50% with customers, partners, and suppliers.
Additionally, the company is working towards 50% reduction of waste disposed, 25% reduction of hazardous substances and chemicals and 25% reduction of freshwater use in comparison to a 2013 baseline.
In 2022, Hitachi Energy reached its first-step target to use 100% fossil-free electricity in its own operations, stepping up the pace in achieving its Sustainability 2030 target of becoming carbon-neutral. By using 100% fossil-free electricity in its own operations, Hitachi Energy reduced its CO2e equivalent emissions by over 50% compared to 2019. The targeted 50% reduction achieved ahead of plan will amount to around 175 kilo tonnes CO2e per year, equivalent to removing over 35,000 passenger cars off the road.
“There’s no doubt we’re in a very energising and motivating momentum of growth,” Facchin says.
“This energy transition is giving us so many opportunities, but as a leader in the space, we have to push the boundaries of technology, innovation and operation.”
Renewable energy insights to come at Sustainability LIVE London 2023
Hitachi Vantara is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Energy, delivering the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the fortune 100.
Martin Kochman, VP, Customers and Industries at Hitachi Vantara is one of the industry leaders speaking at Sustainability LIVE London 2023, the hybrid event taking place on 6th and 7th September 2023 at the Business Design Centre.
