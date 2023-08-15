Hitachi Energy champions clean energy transition urgency

Headquartered in Switzerland, Hitachi Energy operates in over 90 countries globally, generating business volumes of approximately US$10bn as it serves customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain.

The foundations of the sustainable energy giant date back to Europe’s industrial revolution in the late 1800s when electrical engineering companies, ASEA and BBC (Brown Boveri & Cie) were formed. The two companies merged in 1986, later going on to become Hitachi Energy in 2020.

“At Hitachi Energy, we are championing the urgency of a clean energy transition, through innovation and collaboration,” says Claudio Facchin, Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Energy.

“There are many pathways towards a carbon-neutral future — to tackle this global challenge, we nurture diverse global teams bringing authentic passion and enduring ownership.”

Hitachi Energy is working with partners including Linxon, Aibel and NKT to pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future.

“We have everything we need, we can do it all ourselves,” he says. “At the same time, to do what we do best, we have to work with partners that are best at doing what complements our technology and solutions.”