Meet Schneider Electric’s New Digital Grid CEO Ruben Llanes

Applauded in his previous role for delivering growth, introducing improved processes and methods and launching new solutions, he brings these strengths back to Schneider Electric following the sale of AutoGrid to Uplight.

His experience across AutoGrid and Schneider Electric — where he worked in senior roles from 2010 to 2023 — aligns with Schneider’s mission to digitise and modernise the grid. Throughout his time in Schneider’s main business, he worked as VP, Channel Business Development & Strategy, Director, US Channel Sales & Strategy, Director, Strategy Implementation and Director, Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions from the Chicago area.

“I'm looking forward to continuing this important work with this immensely talented team while we evolve our business, grow our ecosystem, and deliver innovative solutions that serve the entire energy value chain,” Ruben said.

His fit for his new role is echoed by Nadège Petit, Schneider’s Chief Innovation Officer.