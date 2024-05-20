Meet Schneider Electric’s New Digital Grid CEO Ruben Llanes
One of the world’s leading and most sustainable companies has announced the appointment of its new digital grid chief.
Ruben Llanes returns to the core business at Schneider Electric — a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation and the world’s most sustainable company, according to sister title Sustainability Magazine — after a stint as CEO of AutoGrid, a clean energy software development company previously owned by the technology giant.
Schneider says that under Ruben’s leadership, its Digital Grid arm will continue its mission of helping customers modernise their grid systems by maximising resources and minimising ecological footprints, helping to drive the industry’s global green energy transition.
Who is Ruben Llanes, CEO of Digital Grid at Schneider Electric?
Previously the CEO of Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) provider company AutoGrid, Ruben spearheaded its sale to Schneider Electric-owned utility software company Uplight earlier this year.
“Ruben brings the right combination of leadership and expertise to deliver a more comprehensive solution to utilities and end-customers on both sides of the meter, with greater velocity and integration, for a more balanced and resilient grid,” said Luis D’Acosta, CEO of Uplight and former EVP of Schneider Electric’s Digital Energy global business.
Applauded in his previous role for delivering growth, introducing improved processes and methods and launching new solutions, he brings these strengths back to Schneider Electric following the sale of AutoGrid to Uplight.
His experience across AutoGrid and Schneider Electric — where he worked in senior roles from 2010 to 2023 — aligns with Schneider’s mission to digitise and modernise the grid. Throughout his time in Schneider’s main business, he worked as VP, Channel Business Development & Strategy, Director, US Channel Sales & Strategy, Director, Strategy Implementation and Director, Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions from the Chicago area.
“I'm looking forward to continuing this important work with this immensely talented team while we evolve our business, grow our ecosystem, and deliver innovative solutions that serve the entire energy value chain,” Ruben said.
His fit for his new role is echoed by Nadège Petit, Schneider’s Chief Innovation Officer.
“Ruben Llanes is an exceptional choice as the new CEO of Digital Grid, particularly during this pivotal moment in the energy industry's evolution,” she said. “As the world shifts from the traditional grid to a modern grid, embracing new technologies becomes imperative. Digital Grid's commitment to prioritising customer needs aligns with Ruben’s vision to support utilities in enhancing operational efficiency, delivering superior service and tackling challenges such as power disruptions.
“Together, we aim to optimise resources, minimise ecological footprints and maximise grid capacity and adaptability, ensuring a seamless transition towards a modernised grid system.”
*******************
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.
*******************
Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.