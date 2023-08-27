Rivian shift global energy attitudes towards renewables

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in California, there is no doubt that Rivian is pioneering renewable energy use — in 2022, the company produced 24,337 electric vehicles and delivered 20,332 to customers, and announced its first solar project.



Alongside EV development, the company works to create solutions that shift consumer mindsets and inspire other companies to fundamentally change the way they operate.

This includes partners Amazon, which uses Rivian vehicles to boost its own ESG goals.



The company currently has over 9,000 EVs in its global delivery fleet, partnering with Rivian, and has delivered 145 million packages by EVs in the U.S. and Europe.

Environmental stewardship at the heart of energy usage in EVs

Rivian’s founding message is to develop vehicles for the future with consideration for its supply chain, building environmental stewardship directly into the business.



"The scale of the energy transition challenge is enormous,” says RJ Scaringe, Rivian’s Founder and CEO.

“But we're lucky to be a part of this — to be able to help solve how we shift our planet’s energy and transportation systems entirely away from fossil fuel."



The brand has curiosity hardwired into it, with an aim to continuously review its work and the global energy attitudes with a fresh perspective.

Net-zero carbon goals embedded in company strategy

Rivian has signed the Climate Pledge to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement — ensuring that the pledge is in the foundations of its company-wide strategy.



The net zero emissions commitment drives the company’s decisions and actions, as it requires the company to fully understand the carbon impact associated with suppliers and service providers as well as its own operations, from working on more sustainable raw material supply to aggressively managing waste generation.



The company designs for complete life cycles across everything it does, including:

Vehicle battery packs are designed to be easily removed and either recycled or used in “second life” applications such as stationary storage.

The interiors of the vehicles are made from 100% animal-free materials.

Dunnage containers at Rivian plants are reusable and made from ocean-bound plastics.

Renewable energy in EV chargers

​Every kilowatt-hour that Rivian chargers deliver is matched with renewable resources like solar and wind, on an annual basis. That means the amount of renewable energy the comapny develops or purchases, is matched or exceeds the amount of energy flowing through Rivian Waypoints and Rivian Adventure Network chargers and into EVs.

The company aims to add renewables to the nation’s grid, and in places where they can drive the greatest benefits, promoting renewable technologies at the time and place where they can have the greatest impact for all, not just Rivian operations.​

“Shifting our energy system toward carbon neutrality goes beyond electrifying the roughly 1.5 billion vehicles in the global fleet,” says Scaringe.

“We must also support the decarbonisation of our energy infrastructure through the responsible deployment of renewable energy.”

