Ineos Energy sells Norwegian business to PGNiG for $615m

Ineos Energy is selling its oil and gas business in Norway to PGNiG Upstream Norway for $615 million with the deal covering production, licenses, fields, facilities and pipelines on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Ineos E&P Norge produces around 33,000 BOE per day from the Norwegian Sea with a 93% gas ratio, from 3 non-operated fields, Ormen Lange (14%), Alve (15%) and Marulk (30%). The business also holds 22 offshore licenses, of which 6 are operated, and has equity in the Nyhamna Terminal (8%).

The deal rebalances its portfolio in terms of oil and gas and moves Ineos Energy towards a more operated position.

The sale, subject to approval by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and the Norwegian Ministry of Finance, is expected to complete later this year. All 52 employees of INEOS E&P Norge AS will transfer to PGNiG Upstream Norway AS following completion of the deal.

The PGNiG Group is the largest Polish oil and gas company employing 25,000 people worldwide. PGNiG Upstream Norway AS is an integrated exploration and production company established in Norway in 2007 and plays an important role in the supply of gas to Poland.

Brian Gilvary, Executive Chairman of INEOS Energy said: "The deal allows us to monetise a non-operated, predominantly gas portfolio at an attractive price compared to our hold value. This will further balance our portfolio of oil and gas and open up new opportunities to reinvest further into the energy transition. These assets are a very strong strategic fit for PGNiG and significantly extends their position in Norway."

It follows the announcement of the acquisition of the HESS business in Denmark, which consists of operated assets.

PGNiG Upstream Norway and its licence partners brought on stream another three wells in the Ærfugl field last November. This will enable the company to increase its total output of natural gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to almost 1 bcm in 2021.