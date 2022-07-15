Britishvolt collaborates with H&T on battery can components

Battery technology pioneer Britishvolt is to collaborate with H&T on the supply of battery can components for advanced technology battery cells for automotive applications.

With over 40 years’ experience, H&T is one of the largest battery component manufacturers and recognised name in precision cylindrical battery components for the lithium-ion battery can market.

The battery can producer is part of the Heitkamp & Thumann Group, which specialises in the development and supply of precision-formed components in metal and plastic.



Timon Orlob, Global Chief Operating Officer, Britishvolt, said H&T is renowned not only for the very high quality of its battery can components, but also for its manufacturing flexibility that enables it to provide bespoke solutions for its customers.

"Britishvolt’s MoU with H&T gives us the ability to provide our end customers with the battery cans that meet their exact requirements, and also supports our goal of localizing component production as much as possible," he said.



Sample supply of H&T battery can components is expected to come from its Centre of Excellence in Marsberg, Germany, with production ready cans sourced from the company’s manufacturing site in Blackburn, Lancashire. All battery cans supplied to the Northumberland Gigaplant will be produced in the UK.



Tobias Ott, President, H&T Battery Components Rechargeable, said H&T looks forward to engaging with Britishvolt to support the battery project in the UK.

"We will support with UK-based mass production and additionally with research and development out of our new established Center of Excellence in Germany for cylindrical battery can development," he said.



Britishvolt’s MoU with H&T is one among a number recently signed by the company and supports its vision to create an ecosystem for scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to work more closely together to develop additional market integration and competitive synergies for battery cell development and production.



Britishvolt aims to meet the increasing global demand for the production of battery cells and will manufacture them in a sustainable, environmental and economical optimal way in the UK and at other sites around the globe.

The first train load of aggregate recently arrived at the Port of Blyth in Northumberland to kick start the main groundworks phase of Britishvolt’s £3.8bn Gigafactory (click here).