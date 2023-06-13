Following the data provided on the International Energy Agency (IEA) report, ‘Energy Efficiency - The Decade for Action’, we delved into the renewable sector to discover the trends in the heat pump industry.



Covering both air-to-water and air-to-air heat pumps, the overall industry experienced slower growth in 2022 with a higher uptake in these solutions in 2021. This could well be due to the rising costs of living and the beginning of the post-pandemic aftermath that plague consumers today, including the rising energy tariffs, and businesses also affected by a reduction in energy supply.



The data presented for this market highlights a number of areas, including the trends from 2021 to 2022 and the percentage of the market occupied by heat pumps and fossil fuels in a few different countries.

Trends in renewable heat pump technologies

Taking a look at a snapshot of the global market for both types of heat pump, it shows a 2% change in the growth rate of the industry—likewise less growth in both air-to-water and air-to-air categories.

