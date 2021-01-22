Navisun acquires 4.5MW community solar project in New Jersey

Navisun, the solar power producer that owns and operates distributed and small utility-scale solar projects, has acquired a 4.5MW community solar project in Linden, New Jersey.

Community solar power provides customers with clean, locally sourced and affordable power. The Linden Hawk Rise Solar Project is located in the city of Linden’s landfill, in Union County, New Jersey.

CS Energy is constructing the project and Navisun will own and operate the completed facility, which is expected to be in service by the end of Q2. On completion, the Linden Hawk Rise Solar Project will convert a closed landfill site into a productive solar farm that will provide about 1,000 residents with clean electricity.

"Navisun is an industry leading solar power producer that is helping drive the transition to a carbon free future. Our reputation of delivering quality projects on time and on budget in conjunction with our community partners is proudly demonstrated in our Linden, NJ project," said John Malloy, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Navisun. "We are pleased to support the City of Linden through access to the renewable energy that will be directly available to its residents at a lower cost."

The project is part of New Jersey’s Year 1 Community Solar Energy Pilot Program, which will enable utility customers to access clean energy generation by participating in solar energy projects located remotely from their property.

In order to expand equitable access to clean electricity, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has encouraged developers to make the program readily available to low- and moderate-income customers.

The Linden Hawk Rise Solar Project adds to Navisun’s portfolio of solar projects, which includes numerous projects for municipal, commercial, residential, utility, and institutional partners across the United States. The company’s typical project sizes range from 1 to 30MW.