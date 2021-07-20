Octopus Renewables buys Eclipse Power
Octopus Renewables has strengthened its electricity distribution profile by fully acquiring Eclipse Power for an undisclosed sum.
The deal, which was completed with funds managed by Octopus, furthers Octopus’ involvement in the electricity distribution sector, having worked with Eclipse since 2018. It will allow Eclipse to continue the expansion of its team, while also investing in its systems, technology, and pipeline, with the ambition of making it one of UK’s leading IDNOs.
Eclipse has secured a portfolio of more than 10,000 connections across residential, industrial, commercial, battery storage and electric vehicle charging customers. Given the focus on electrification of heat, transport and industry in the UK, Eclipse is expected to play an important role in facilitating the UK’s energy transition.
Octopus Renewables is the largest investor of utility scale solar power in Europe, as well as a leading investor in onshore wind and biomass, managing a global portfolio valued at more than £3.5 billion. Institutional investor Nest partnered with the company in March.
Peter Dias, Investment Director, Octopus Renewables, said: “Having worked with Eclipse since 2018 and seeing their exciting growth, we’re thrilled to be able to make this acquisition and support the team to maintain this momentum.
“The acquisition of Eclipse is part of our strategy to identify and back great management teams that are supporting the energy transition. With ongoing support and investment, our investee businesses will have access to the expertise, business networks and financing to be able to scale faster and help contribute towards the UK’s net-zero goals.
“High-quality management of the distribution networks is going to be critical for the UK, and we are very pleased to be directly supporting the decarbonisation of heat, transport, and industry through this acquisition of Eclipse.”
Gary Gay, Managing Director, Eclipse, added Octopus shares a clear understanding of the important role that electricity distribution networks will play in the UK’s drive towards net-zero, and importance of a customer-focussed approach for building future smart distribution networks.
“With that, we are excited to now be part of the Octopus Group, with this investment helping us to reach the next stage of our growth journey and contribute to a greener, more efficient electricity network in the UK.”
Global renewables updates
ReNew Power recently won a 200MW/ac Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) solar generation project in an auction conducted by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. ReNew Power expects to sign a 25-Year Power Purchase Agreement with the utility by the third fiscal quarter of 2022 to supply clean energy to Maharashtra at a tariff of Rs 2.43/ kWh (~US$0.033).
Natel Energy, a supplier of sustainable hydropower solutions, has announced a $20M funding round led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and supported by Chevron Technology Ventures.
The company will use the funding to deploy its Restoration Hydro Turbine (RHT), which enables cost-effective production of distributed reliable renewable energy.
Duke Energy Florida plans to invest an estimated $1 billion in 10 new solar power plants across Florida, including the construction of four new sites, which will begin in early 2022 and will take approximately 9 to 12 months to complete. Construction of all 10 sites is projected to be finished by late 2024.
LG Electronics has made public its commitment to transition completely to renewable energy by 2050 as a key component of its sustainability strategy.
bp and EnBW raise stakes in ScotWind leasing round
Hot on the heels of ScottishPower and Shell's windfarm application in the ScotWind leasing round run by Crown Estate Scotland, bp has teamed up with German utility group EnBW to propose installing 2.9GW of capacity.
bp, pledging £10 billion in investment, would use its integrated business model to invest in net zero industries, including green hydrogen production and accelerate the expansion of Scotland’s EV charging network, as bidders are being assessed on their supply chain development plans. Aberdeen would be the main beneficiary.
"We want to harness the clean power from Scotland’s offshore wind and use our capabilities as an integrated energy company to accelerate the country’s EV charging network, build its hydrogen offering and strengthen its supporting infrastructure, including ports and harbours," said Dev Sanyal, bp’s executive vice president for gas and low carbon.
bp and EnBW would also invest in a new skills capability accelerator developed by energy consultancy Xodus which will provide on-the-job project experience and formal learning. The five-year, multi-million financial commitment includes creating entry-level energy transition roles, and the reskilling of hundreds of oil and gas workers, graduates and technicians with renewable sector capabilities. bp and EnBW have launched a bespoke online portal for the Scottish engineering and supply sector to participate.
bp, EnBW and Forth Ports have already signed a Heads of Terms agreement with a financial commitment that will supplement Forth Ports’ £40million investment in their planned Renewables Hub at the Port of Leith.
Dr. Georg Stamatelopoulos, chief operating officer of generation and trading at EnBW said its bid combines established competence in offshore wind and bp’s leading North Sea experience.
"EnBW will bring its engineering know-how and track record as one of the leading offshore wind developers into the Scottish market," he said. “We are very keen to successfully further develop this project. Last year, we completed the largest German offshore wind project and are very confident in dealing with the complexity of this industry. With this background, we are looking forward to supporting a clean energy future for Scotland."
Earlier this year, bp and EnBW entered the UK’s offshore wind power sector, forming a 50-50 joint venture to jointly develop and operate two leases in the Irish Sea that offer a combined potential generating capacity of 3GW.
EnBW is beefing up its renewables profile after grappling with profitability at its coal-fired power plants, recognising impairment losses of around €950 million in the Sustainable Generation Infrastructure segment. Offshore wind farms have also been impacted (about €250 million), which the company attributes to the accelerated feed-in tariff model (operators are paid a higher initial subsidy than under the basic model, but for eight years instead of 12).
bp has a partnership with Equinor to develop offshore wind projects in the US, including projects with a planned potential 4.4GW generating capacity. Onshore in the US, bp operates nine wind assets across the country and has a gross generating capacity of 1.7GW.