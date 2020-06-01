SAP honours Kaiserwetter with 2020 Innovation Award

German IntelliTech company Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management has been recognised by SAP with a 2020 Innovation Award.

Kaiserwetter won in the prestigious ‘Technology Disruptor’ category, which praises companies for outstanding technological achievements that have the capacity to revolutionise enterprise processes.

It was the company’s innovative utilisation of AI (artificial intelligence) to strengthen sustainable investments that convinced SAP’s jury to award Kaiserwetter the prize.

Called ARISTOTELES in honour of Ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle, it is a cloud-based IoT platform which can accelerate renewable energy investments on a truly global scale through the use of data analytics powered by AI and ML (machine learning) algorithms.

This highly advanced approach allows investors to minimise risk, maximise returns and provide an enhanced level of transparency across the entire process for clients.

Breaking down barriers

Clearly committed to promoting renewable energy as a method for mitigating climate change, Hanno Schoklitsch, CEO, expressed his gratitude to SAP for recognising the value of Kaiserwetter’s development, both technologically and ecologically.

“We could not be more honoured with the outcome of the seventh annual SAP Innovation Awards,” he said.

“This award is a testament to the proven power and potential of Kaiserwetter’s flagship platform – ARISTOTELES – to spur investment into the global renewable energy sector and reduce CO2 emissions.”

With renewable power generation gaining increased viability every year, removing financial obstacles from the sector will allow it to flourish and allow countries to make progress on environmental targets.

“Kaiserwetter’s central mission is to eliminate any and all barriers to investment in the clean energy space,” said Schoklitsch. “Reliable data intelligence that mitigates risk and maximises profits is essential to this, particularly during these uncertain times.”

Disrupting the energy sector

In addition to the ARISTOTELES product, Kaiserwetter has several other tech-based solutions to make the renewable energy sector next-gen:

ARISTOTELES Sky: An energy cloud with real-time spatial data which enables simulations of national and regional energy systems.

IRIS: An analytics machine that can assess energy assets and translate collected data into added value for stakeholders.

ZULU: A service configurator which allows companies to maximise efficiencies whilst minimising the costs generally accrued through the operation of solar/wind farms.

