Article
Renewable Energy

Vattenfall "very disappointed" by Vanguard High Court ruling

By Dominic Ellis
February 19, 2021
undefined mins
Vattenfall UK Country Manager calls on government to redetermine consent following UK court ruling...

Vattenfall's UK Country Manager and Head of Market Development Offshore has said the High Court decision to block its Norfolk Vanguard project was "a very disappointing outcome".

Danielle Lane said the decision relates to the "process for granting consent" and is not about the merits of our "world class Norfolk Vanguard project".

"Planning consent was awarded in July 2020 after Vattenfall fulfilled all the requirements placed on developers," she said. "It’s vital that the Government now acts to redetermine consent, with regard to the judge's ruling, as quickly as possible. That way we can continue to invest in the region and remain on track to begin generating low cost, renewable electricity by the late 2020s. 

“With the expansion in offshore wind that’s required for the UK to reach net zero by 2050, the planning process needs to be able to address and resolve issues much sooner and avoid the uncertainty about whether projects will proceed even after they have planning approval."

Located more than 47km from the Norfolk coast and with an installed capacity of 1.8GW, Norfolk Vanguard would provide the equivalent electricity needs of 1.95 million UK homes per year, while saving 3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. 

The project aimed to cement East Anglia as a UK renewable energy powerhouse, and put the region at the heart of the national transition to a low-carbon economy, while supporting local jobs and skills.

Ten days ago, Vattenfall announced a consortium consisting of Siemens Energy Limited, Siemens Energy Global GmbH and Aker Solutions as the preferred bidder to develop grid connection infrastructure for its Norfolk offshore wind zone.  

Last October, the UK Government announced a £160 million investment in wind power in a bid to fuel every home in the country with renewable energy within 10 years (click here). 

VattenfallWindUK
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy