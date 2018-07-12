ABB wins $150mn contract to connect the largest offshore wind farm in the world

ABB, the Swedish-Swiss technology company, has won a US$150mn contract from Ørsted, the Danish energy firm, to connect the Hornsea Project Two to the UK’s grid.

The firm will offer technology and solutions in order to integrate and transmit the renewable energy generated at the 1.4GW wind farm – the largest offshore wind farm in the world.

ABB will provide its Static Var Compensation (SVC) Light technology with advanced ABB Ability™ MACH control systems, High Voltage gas-insulated switchgear(GIS), transformers, reactors and harmonic filters.

The company will also work on engineering, supply, project management and commissioning for the digital control and protection stations for onshore and offshore substations.

“We are delighted to partner with Ørsted for this strategic long term technology alliance and work towards our common goal of integrating more renewables into the grid and promoting sustainable energy solutions”, remarked Claudio Facchin, President of the Power Grids division at ABB.

“Advanced technologies and ABB Ability™-based digital solutions will play a key role in enhancing capacity and improving quality and reliability of electricity supplies to millions of people.”

“This project reinforces ABB’s position as a partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

The Hornsea Project Two wind farm will be located 100km from the East Yorkshire coast, and when operational will generate enough energy to power 1.3mn homes per year.