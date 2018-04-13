Apple uses 100% renewable energy to power its global facilities

The US technology firm, Apple, has announced that it powers all of its global facilities with 100% renewable energy.

The company is using clean power in its retail stores, offices, and data centres across 43 countries.

Apple is sourcing its electricity from a range of renewables – solar arrays, wind farms, biogas fuel cells micro-hydro generation systems, and energy storage solutions.

The firm has 626MW of renewable capacity spanning across 25 renewable energy projects – as well as having 15 projects in the pipeline, which will bring its total capacity to 1.4GW.

“After years of hard work we're proud to have reached this significant milestone,” stated Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

“We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it.”

According to the company, it has cut 54% of its greenhouse gas emissions from a 2011 baseline.

Apple also claims that it has saved just short of 2.1mn metric tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.