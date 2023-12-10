DP World drives the decarbonisation of shipping industry

Recognising the impact of its operations on the environment, but also its responsibility in ensuring efficient flow of global trade, DP World has made ambitious but realistic commitments to combating climate change – with a clear roadmap towards net zero.

As part of its sustainability strategy – ‘Our World, Our Future’ – the business has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 and net-zero carbon by 2050 (aligned to the UNFCCC’s Race to Zero and UAE’s 2050 net zero initiative) – with an intermediate target of a 28% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030.

In 2022, the global ports operator said it had cut global emissions by 5% in 2022, with a 4% reduction in energy consumption – including slashing carbon emissions from its UAE operations by nearly 50%.

This is thanks largely to electrifying many of its operations across the 75 countries it operates worldwide, pioneering biofuel use, and continuing to explore other cutting-edge solutions – like carbon-neutral synthetic natural gas.

Central to its decarbonisation strategy is a push towards electrification and alternative fuels and advocating ‘collective commitment and action’.

Decarbonising shipping – investing in alternative fuels

Last year, at COP27 in Sharm Al-Sheikh, DP World announced it had joined the Green Shipping Challenge and committed to investing up to US$500 million to cut CO2 emissions by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years.

And just in the last few months, DP World has raised US$1.5 billion in a green sukuk issuance to fund its global decarbonisation projects, with funds being poured into green projects that include electrification, renewable energy, clean transportation and energy efficiency.

The business has also partnered strategically with the Maersk McKinney Moller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping, which is driving decarbonisation of the maritime industry by 2050 through collaboration and regulatory reform, and joined the UN Global Compact’s Think Lab on Just Transition.

And this week at COP28, DP World announced it is joining the First Movers Coalition (FMC).

Unveiled at COP26 and led by the WEF and the US Government, the FMC is dedicated to the decarbonisation challenges of seven hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping (along with aviation, aluminium, chemicals, concrete, steel and trucking) which collectively contribute to 30% of global emissions.

It has grown to 95 members who have collectively made 120 commitments. Just in the last week, Danish multinational engineering group Danfoss and Swedish automotive giant Volvo Cars joined.

During the convening of the FMC at COP28, DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said joining FMC was a “clear signal of our intent to tackle the climate impact of our operations while maintaining the efficient flow of global trade”.

And that the company has committed to “at least 5% of our short-sea shipping to be powered by zero-emission fuels by 2030” through the introduction of two hybrid-electric and five methanol-enabled vessels.

“Electrification and alternative fuels are integral components of our sustainability strategy, playing a pivotal role in significantly reducing emissions in our business and tracking towards our ambitions to be carbon neutral by 2040 and net zero by 2050.

“Driving demand for new fuels and technology will be key to creating an efficient market that works for everyone."