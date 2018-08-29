Facebook aims for 100% renewable energy by end of 2020

Social media giant Facebook has announced its commitment to 100% renewable energy. By 2020, the company aims to be powered solely by wind and solar energy.

With the goal of cutting greenhouse emissions, especially from its data centres, the tech company has already surpassed its 2018 goal. Facebook aimed to support 50% of its facilities from renewable resources by the end of 2018 but by 2017 it had already reached 51%.

See also:

Facebook’s Nebraska data centre to be 100% by wind https://www.energydigital.com/renewable-energy/facebook-data-centre-nebraska-be-powered-100-wind-farm

Apple and suppliers to invest $300mn in 1GW of solar projects for its supply chain https://www.energydigital.com/renewable-energy/apple-and-suppliers-invest-300mn-1gw-solar-projects-its-supply-chain

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine! https://www.energydigital.com/magazine/energy-digital/august-2018

Facebook says that by continuing to improve on this, it can cut greenhouse gas emissions down to 25% of current figures.

In a company blog post, Facebook stated: “In a record-breaking year of corporate renewable energy purchases, Facebook is on track to be one of the largest corporate purchasers of renewable energy.”

Indeed, over the past 12 months, the business has signed contracts for a total of 2.5GW of wind and solar energy.

Facebook has also highlighted the local impact of its renewable energy program, with projects bringing employment, investment and a healthier environment to the communities it bases itself within.