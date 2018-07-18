Article
Sustainability

GE Power announces plans for energy distribution across Africa in new white paper

By Sophie Chapman
July 18, 2018
The grid solution business of the US-based energy firm, GE Power, has released a white paper revealing plans for energy transmission and distribution across sub Saharan Africa.

The paper, titled ‘Digitization of Energy Transmission & Distribution in Africa’, addresses both opportunities and challenges facing the energy industry in the region.

The company has evaluated smart technology and its ability to transform grids, with smart grids offering efficient, reliable, and affordable power, as well as providing energy security.

GE Power evaluates the issues with infrastructure in the region that have led to low electrification – faulty, aged, or inefficiently installed transmission and distribution infrastructure is leading towards inadequate power generation.

“Transmission and distribution networks are seen to be the weakest links in Africa’s power systems and hence represent a huge opportunity area for improvement,” commented Lazarus Angbazo, CEO of the Sub Saharan Africa division at GE’s Grid Solutions business.

“Going forward, there is a need to move beyond simply maintaining and repairing aged infrastructure.”

“To truly advance the power sector, a holistic approach needs to be adopted; one that ensures sustainability, reliability and longevity of power supply.”

“By utilizing internet of things (IoT) technology, the smarter grids of tomorrow will deliver all-encompassing solutions based on the convergence of operating technology (OT) with information technology (IT) and incorporating emerging concepts such as distributed generation and energy storage.”

