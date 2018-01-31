Article
Sustainability

New York State announces its plans for 2.4GW of offshore wind

By Sophie Chapman
January 31, 2018
undefined mins
A “master plan” has been revealed by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), highlighting the state of Ne...

A “master plan” has been revealed by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), highlighting the state of New York’s wind energy targets.

The plan, issue on 29 January, exhibits the NYSERDA’s intentions to develop enough offshore wind energy to meet a targeted capacity of 2.4GW by 2030.

It is anticipated that New York is following in the footsteps of states like Massachusetts and New Jersey, who have recently announced renewable energy plans.

The first step in meeting this goal is to create 800MW of power generated by offshore wind within the next two years.

SEE ALSO:

The plan notes issues such as maritime, environmental, economic, social, expenses and obstacles.

Under NYSERDA’s scheme, the offshore projects would be developed, designed, built, and potentially operated by offshore win developers, with utilities taking ownership on completion.

The master plan’s appendices comprise of up to 24 studies that analyse sand and gravel resources, as well as the evaluation of ports, cables, and piplines.

U.S.Wind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy