Siemens Gamesa awarded 140MW of wind projects in India

The Spanish win turbine manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa, has announced its win of contracts for multiple wind projects across India.

The combined capacity of the farms total 140MW, with each project ranging from 2MW of capacity to 58MW.

Siemens Gamesa will be responsible for developing the infrastructure, supplying, erecting, and commissioning the wind farms.

For the project, the company will deliver 41 of its G97-2.0MW turbines along with 29 of its SG2.0-114MW turbines.

“We are happy to announce these new deals in India,” commented Ramesh Kymal, Onshore CEO of Siemens Gamesa in India.

“We are witnessing encouragingly growing interest from industrial customers who are becoming a sizable number in our order portfolio.”

SEE ALSO:

“These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it boosts our confidence significantly.”

The firm won orders from several industrial consumers, as well as an independent power producers (IPP).

“It is encouraging to see our incremental growth in India over the years. India is a key market for us and will continue to be one for years to come,” stated Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Wind Power.

“The global wind market dynamics are changing and so is the change occurring in India.”

“Hence, it is imperative for us to respond to the market with more agility, better products and comprehensive digital intelligence which will set us to the path for strong profitable growth, and our L3AD2020 program will set us on track to global leadership.”