Article
Sustainability

Siemens Gamesa awarded 140MW of wind projects in India

By Sophie Chapman
April 20, 2018
undefined mins
The Spanish win turbine manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa, has announced its win of contracts for multiple wind projects across India.

The Spanish win turbine manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa, has announced its win of contracts for multiple wind projects across India.

The combined capacity of the farms total 140MW, with each project ranging from 2MW of capacity to 58MW.

Siemens Gamesa will be responsible for developing the infrastructure, supplying, erecting, and commissioning the wind farms.

For the project, the company will deliver 41 of its G97-2.0MW turbines along with 29 of its SG2.0-114MW turbines.

“We are happy to announce these new deals in India,” commented Ramesh Kymal, Onshore CEO of Siemens Gamesa in India.

“We are witnessing encouragingly growing interest from industrial customers who are becoming a sizable number in our order portfolio.”

SEE ALSO:

“These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it boosts our confidence significantly.”

The firm won orders from several industrial consumers, as well as an independent power producers (IPP).

“It is encouraging to see our incremental growth in India over the years. India is a key market for us and will continue to be one for years to come,” stated Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Wind Power.

“The global wind market dynamics are changing and so is the change occurring in India.”

“Hence, it is imperative for us to respond to the market with more agility, better products and comprehensive digital intelligence which will set us to the path for strong profitable growth, and our L3AD2020 program will set us on track to global leadership.”

IndiaWind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy