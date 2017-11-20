Spain could reach 40GW target by 2030

According to the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE), Spain is on track for attaining 40GW of wind power capacity within the next 13 years.

40GW of power would provide more than 30% of the nation’s annual energy needs.

The AEE has created a scenario that conforms to the Paris Agreement’s initiative of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80%.

The association announced the aim of reducing emissions by 30% by 2020, by 42% by 2030, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

In order to reach the 40GW target, Spain will have to install approximately 1.2GW of wind capacity per year in the lead up to 2030.

“Electrification must be the way to reduce emissions, thanks to competitive renewable technologies such as wind power,” reported the AEE.

“The electricity sector must move towards scenarios where new electricity demand is covered without jeopardising emission reduction objectives.”

“The additional 17,000 MW of wind power by 2030 stated in AEE´s scenario are key to cover the reduced output of fossil fuel-based generation plants in the system and to cover the increase in demand as a result of greater economic activity and the electrification of transport.”