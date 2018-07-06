Article
Sustainability

Trump to implement ‘America First’ policy by permitting the coast for leasing to wind projects

By Sophie Chapman
July 06, 2018
undefined mins
The US government has announced plans to boost the nation’s offshore wind industry by streamlining, permitting and carvin...

The US government has announced plans to boost the nation’s offshore wind industry by streamlining, permitting and carving sectors near the coast to be let.

The plans form part of the ‘America First’ initiative that aims to increase local energy production and employment, Reuters reported.

The Trump administration aims to improve power supply in the north east of the US, whilst generating jobs in energy manufacturing.

The recent news has sparked interest in European renewable energy firms, who are targeting the nation’s east coast.

SEE ALSO:

 

Reuters noted that domestic, and less experienced, companies are struggling to compete with the European firms, opting to avoid the new opportunity.

“This would be American produced energy, and American jobs,” stated Vincent DeVito, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s Energy Policy Advisor, according to Reuters. “It fits well with the America First agenda.”

However, despite the government’s intentions European firms are dominating the industry, even across the Atlantic.

All eight of the offshore wind lease auctions established the US government has been won by European companies since 2014, totalling tens of millions of dollars of projects.

U.S.Wind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy