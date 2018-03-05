Article
Sustainability

Visa joins RE100 and commits to sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2019

By Sophie Chapman
March 05, 2018
The American finance firm, Visa, has confirmed that it has joined the RE100 initiative and by pledging to use 100% clean energy by next year...

The American finance firm, Visa, has confirmed that it has joined the RE100 initiative and by pledging to use 100% clean energy by next year.

The company currently uses 35% renewable energy in its global operations, and approximately 75% of its carbon footprint is generated from its data centres and offices.

Visa will focus its renewable investments in the UK and the US, where it uses the majority of its electricity.

Four facilities between the two countries account for 80% of the firm’s total electricity usage.

Visa aims to target data centre infrastructures and energy-efficient lighting in order to meet its target.

“We are proud to play a role in driving the adoption of renewable energy,” stated Al Kelly, CEO of Visa.

“For Visa, this announcement is an example of our longstanding commitment to operate as a responsible, ethical and sustainable company, while fostering economic growth.”

The Climate Group’s initiative features global leaders, such as Nike, Telefonica, Kellogg’s, and Schneider Electric.

