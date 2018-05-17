Wind power provided more energy than nuclear in the UK’s first quarter

For the first time in the UK, wind power has contributed more energy for the nation than nuclear in a quarter.

Between January and March this year, wind power generated 18.8% of Britain’s energy, whilst nuclear power provided the nation with 18.78%.

However, gas still generated the most power, having contributed to 39.4% of the country’s total needs.

During the night of 17 March, wind almost provided half of the UK’s electricity, creating enough power to contribute 47% to the total energy used, claims Imperial College London.

The industry also provided between 12-43% of the nation’s required energy during six sub-zero temperature days in the review period.

In the first quarter of 2018, two nuclear power plants were offline temporarily for maintenance, whilst one facility had to be turned off due to seaweed getting in the cooling system.

Combined, wind and solar power have managed to triumph over nuclear energy, but this is the first time wind has succeeded on its own.

“There’s no sign of a limit to what we’re able to do with wind in the near future,” the Guardian reported Dr Rob Gross, Author of Drax Electric Insights report, stating.