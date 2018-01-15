Article
Sustainability

The World Future Energy Summit to focus on renewables

By Sophie Chapman
January 15, 2018
This year’s World Future Energy summit (WFE), held in Abu Dhabi, is to pay particular attention to renewable energy.

The summit will host 30,000 delegates between 15 and 18 January in order for the exploration of clean and efficient energies.

The host country, the UAE, has set a target to use 44% renewable energy by 2050, despite being one of the largest oil producers in the world.

It is anticipated that a majority of the green energy will be sourced by solar.

As part of its Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia has announced that it aims to generate 9.5GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Etihad Energy Services Company (Eitihad ESCO), a Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) subsidiary, along with energy efficiency program TAQATI, are to focus on energy efficiency solutions during the summit.

“By designing and developing detailed plans for building and district cooling retrofits to aid in the reduction of energy consumption, Etihad ESCO aims to support Dubai’s transformation into one of the most sustainable cities in the world,” commented Ali Al Jassim, CEO of Etihad ESCO.

“The growing focus on retrofitting initiatives in the region also demonstrates how engineering and design policies can help achieve sustainability targets and cut down operational costs.”

“These measures will be in line with the goal of reducing energy demand by 30 per cent by 2030 by increasing the use of clean energy, and implementing the UAE Green Growth Strategy to enhance sustainable development.”

Renewable EnergyMiddle EastEnergy Efficiency
