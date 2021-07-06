Hiber partners with WTS Energy on well integrity monitoring

Industrial IoT as-a-service company Hiber is partnering with WTS Energy to roll out its well integrity monitoring solution globally.

Hiber has developed HiberHilo, an end-to-end IoT solution that makes well monitoring more data-driven and safe. Using satellite technology, HiberHilo allows oil and gas companies to measure real-time well temperature and pressure for up to 250 wellheads in a radius of 10km in remote and offshore locations.

WTS Energy will help Hiber address the oil and gas market. With offices and 1,250 consultants in 18 countries across the world, WTS supports its oil and gas customers in their digital transformation. WTS aims to deliver the latest technological solutions to its customers, and partnered with Hiber to provide HiberHilo across the industry.

Coen Janssen, Chief Strategy Officer and Hiber co-founder, said: “We are excited to launch this joint venture with one of the major international standard bearers in oil and gas. An oil or gas well blowout can be a disaster in terms of safety, environmental impact and commercial impact. Wellhead monitoring can be complex, time-consuming, and expensive.”

“But using our global satellite network. HiberHilo is an out-of-the-box solution which provides an innovative and affordable subscription service to ensure continuous wellhead monitoring, even in the remotest locations on Earth,” he added.

Frederik Rengers, CEO at WTS Energy, said: it works in many remote locations and well integrity monitoring comes with many logistical challenges. "We are all in the middle of the Energy Transition and it is super important to keep the oil and gas industry safe and protect the environment during this time. Technology like satellite-enabled well Integrity monitoring of remote wells is a key to keeping the existing wells environmentally safe. What you measure improves!”

HiberHilo was founded in 2016 and employs more than 60 people in offices in Amsterdam and Delft in the Netherlands, and Maryland in the US. Its services also include HiberEasypulse, which provides satellite tracking of any asset for a $12.50 flat-rate monthly fee. WTS Energy, founded in 2000, has 21 offices globally.

The global IIoT market size is expected to grow from $76.7 billion in 2021 to $106.1 billion by 2026 according to MarketsandMarkets data.

