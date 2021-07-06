Hiber partners with WTS Energy on well integrity monitoring
Industrial IoT as-a-service company Hiber is partnering with WTS Energy to roll out its well integrity monitoring solution globally.
Hiber has developed HiberHilo, an end-to-end IoT solution that makes well monitoring more data-driven and safe. Using satellite technology, HiberHilo allows oil and gas companies to measure real-time well temperature and pressure for up to 250 wellheads in a radius of 10km in remote and offshore locations.
WTS Energy will help Hiber address the oil and gas market. With offices and 1,250 consultants in 18 countries across the world, WTS supports its oil and gas customers in their digital transformation. WTS aims to deliver the latest technological solutions to its customers, and partnered with Hiber to provide HiberHilo across the industry.
Coen Janssen, Chief Strategy Officer and Hiber co-founder, said: “We are excited to launch this joint venture with one of the major international standard bearers in oil and gas. An oil or gas well blowout can be a disaster in terms of safety, environmental impact and commercial impact. Wellhead monitoring can be complex, time-consuming, and expensive.”
“But using our global satellite network. HiberHilo is an out-of-the-box solution which provides an innovative and affordable subscription service to ensure continuous wellhead monitoring, even in the remotest locations on Earth,” he added.
Frederik Rengers, CEO at WTS Energy, said: it works in many remote locations and well integrity monitoring comes with many logistical challenges. "We are all in the middle of the Energy Transition and it is super important to keep the oil and gas industry safe and protect the environment during this time. Technology like satellite-enabled well Integrity monitoring of remote wells is a key to keeping the existing wells environmentally safe. What you measure improves!”
HiberHilo was founded in 2016 and employs more than 60 people in offices in Amsterdam and Delft in the Netherlands, and Maryland in the US. Its services also include HiberEasypulse, which provides satellite tracking of any asset for a $12.50 flat-rate monthly fee. WTS Energy, founded in 2000, has 21 offices globally.
The global IIoT market size is expected to grow from $76.7 billion in 2021 to $106.1 billion by 2026 according to MarketsandMarkets data.
McKinsey highlights four key considerations before embarking on an IIoT transformation:
- Understanding your own starting point Machinery and equipment players fall into one of four categories along the dimensions of technological maturity on the one hand and strategic and organizational maturity on the other hand
- Identifying use cases Assessing a use case’s potential value, determining which monetization logic is most appropriate, and defining its technical and organizational requirements help establish its priority over other potential use cases.
- Determining an IIoT platform’s value Industrial equipment and machinery players will need to evaluate how much a platform offers regarding data ownership and contractual freedom, as well as how much growth and scale it can accommodate. The platform’s technological capabilities along the entire stack and its overall operational performance must also be assessed.
- Choosing a monetization strategy For “new revenue” use cases, such as software as a service (SaaS), industrial equipment and machinery players will need to develop competitive pricing models and implement mechanisms that facilitate payment. 'Revenue-enabling' use cases support the revenue generation of businesses, new or existing, via up-selling, cross-selling, or efficiency gains.
COPA-DATA invests €10 million to meet digitalisation demand
COPA-DATA is investing €10 million at its Salzburg headquarters to meet increasing demand for digitalization in manufacturing, energy and infrastructure industries.
Despite varying economic conditions in its core sectors, the company achieved six per cent growth in 2020 with its three key industries generatinh €54 million turnover. The growth highlighted an increasing need for digital tools to support businesses in volatile conditions.
A key part of the investment covers the updated release of zenon 10 in May, which offers customers an integrated overall solution to solve the unprecedented business events that have occurred in the last year. COPA-DATA is also building a six floor, low-energy building (model pictured), close to the existing headquarters, which will contain 120 workspaces.
“Fortunately, we were able to support our customers and partners with our zenon software platform to overcome the unique challenges of 2020,” said Thomas Punzenberger, Founder and CEO of COPA-DATA. “Thanks to our employees and our innovative digital solutions for the fusion of OT and IT, our business has continued to grow steadily. Even in uncertain times, our credo remains purposeful: There must be an easier way!"
Recruitment has also been high on COPA-DATA’s agenda, expanding its workforce to over 300 employees worldwide in 2020. This included establishing a new team to lead COPA-DATA’s latest subsidiary, based in Riyadh. The new facility stands alongside COPA-DATA’s extensive network of local subsidiaries and partners, which now spans six continents.
"During the pandemic, our focus was on keeping contact with our customers and partners as well as with each other as close as possible,” added Phillip Werr, CMO and COO at COPA-DATA. “With our virtual events 'zenonIZE' held in June 2020 and 2021, we were able to inspire over 1,000 decision makers in the industry to act right now and continue to drive digitalization forward. We thus provide existing and future users with know-how on industry-specific solutions around our zenon software platform.”
Improved workflow, enhanced visibility and centralised user interfaces are among the key trends driving utility digitalisation.
Univerus will be deploying TerraSpatial's solutions – with an emphasis on its fleet management and construction planning tools – in the Unity suite to provide an end-to-end solution for utility customers.
"TerraSpatial's partnership with Univerus gives us the technological bandwidth to improve on existing products as well as the ability to create new ones for both our existing and future customers," said Joe McCulloch, CEO of TerraSpatial Technologies.