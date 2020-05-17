Alstom to Supply DERMS to Frances 28m Smart Grid Vende Project

Alstom to help in integration of renewable energy in Smart Grid Vendée project in France.

France-based Alstom has secured a contract to deliver its Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) to Smart Grid Vendée project located on the west coast of France.

Launched in June 2013, Smart Grid Vendée is a €28m consortium-led demonstration project that will last five years.

The project will pilot a range of smart grid technologies to manage the changing energy landscape, integrating renewable energies and enhancing the electricity distribution grid.

Solar, Wind and electrical vehicles are come under Distributed Energy Resources (DER). The integration of DER in the distribution requires installation of new information and smart grid operation technologies, which smooth the irregularities in generation or consumption peaks and forms a reliable grid.

Alstom’s e-terraDRBizNet software is a core component of its DERMS solution. This technology will be integrated with the network operator decision support tools and will offer a single portal to tackle distributed generation and demand side resources.

“Alstom is proud to be at the forefront of Smart Grid development, supporting the Smart Grid Vendée project. Renewable power is fast-growing, and expected to make up almost a quarter of the global power mix by 2018,” said Karim El Naggar, Vice President of Alstom Grid’s Network Management Solutions.

“Today, Alstom’s e-terraDRBizNet solution enables more than 10,000 MW of demand response globally, representing over 1,000,000 end-user residential customers and over 10,000 commercial and industrial customers,” El Naggar added.

Alstom is contributing to more than 30 grid innovation projects globally, financed by private and public funds, such as the recent Nice Grid smart solar district project in France.

Alstom is involved in more than 30 grid innovation projects, financed by private and public funds, such as the recent Nice Grid smart solar district project in Nice, France.

These new smart grid innovative solutions are tested under R & D pilot projects around the world, leading the way to the futuristic electrical grid.