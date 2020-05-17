Article
Maryland Gov. to Spend $1.5M on Fracking Study

May 17, 2020
Gov. Martin O'Mally of Maryland recently proposed spending $1.5 million to study the effects of hydraulic fracturing, “fracking,” used to extract natural gas from its Marcellus Shale region.

The funds will be allocated from the fiscal 2014 budget, and used for stream sampling, economic analysis and a review of the impact of fracking on public health. Drilling permits will not be issues until a final report is issued from the state's Marcellus Shale Advisory Commissions in August 2014.

At the same time, the state's Delegate Heather Mizeur plans to introduce a bill that would bar the use of fracking until the state completes 14 studies laid out by the governor in a 2011 executive order on gas drilling.

