Number of Electric Meters Served by DMS-Equipped Substations to Reach 775M by 2020

May 17, 2020
Serving as the user interface to critical distribution infrastructure, distribution management systems (DMSs) increasingly form the brains of the energy distribution network, supporting all aspects of utility power grid operations.

Information technology (IT) upgrades, following in the wake of smart grid equipment rollouts, are driving steady growth for these third-generation DMSs.  According to a recent report from Navigant Research, the number of electric meters served by DMS-equipped substations will reach 775 million in 2020. 

“The underlying operational benefits of increased reliability and cost-effective optimization are contributing to advances in the DMS market,” says Kristoffer Torvik, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “Operators can focus on keeping the lights on, storms that cause overwhelming outages are more manageable, and line workers and outage crew are kept safe.”

While some of the leading DMS providers are well-established leaders in the power and automation industry, others are IT pure plays that have challenged and influenced the thought process of the utility industry. In just the past two years, according to the report, the influence these more specialized firms have had on the smart grid sector has led to several $1 billion-plus acquisitions of IT/operational technology companies.

The report, “Distribution Management Systems”, analyzes the global market trends for full advanced DMS, intermediate DMS, and light DMS solutions. The report provides a roadmap for DMS technology, along with a comprehensive assessment of the demand drivers, business models, policy factors, and technology issues associated with this diverse and dynamic market.

Key industry players are profiled in depth, and worldwide revenue forecasts, segmented by deployment type and region, extend through 2020. 

Navigant Research: www.navigantresearch.com/research/distribution-management-systems

