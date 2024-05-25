Behind Raízen, Brazil’s Sugar-Driven Biofuel Powerhouse

In simple terms, this is done through sugar biofuels — a win-win as this boost business profits by meeting the growing demand for clean energy and helping the environment by reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable farming.

Operating in Argentina and Paraguay as well as Brazil through the distribution of fuels, Raízen works, through advanced technologies, to play a leading role in the energy transition by expanding its portfolio of renewable energy sources.

Raízen’s strategic digital evolution

To accelerate its strategic digital evolution, Raízen has selected ION’s TriplePoint solution to manage its extensive commodities portfolios of sugar, biofuels, fossil fuels and renewable certificates.

TriplePoint, ION’s Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM) solution has been adopted by the energy producer due to its comprehensive, out-of-the-box, end-to-end capabilities and sophisticated risk engine. TriplePoint is also one of the few solutions in the market that supports agricultural trading, biofuels, fossil fuels and renewable credits within a single system.

TriplePoint will seamlessly integrate Raízen’s business operations, enabling timely identification and mitigation of operational risks, allowing the company to leverage granular, real-time data insights to make more informed market decisions.

“As global demand for biofuels continues to rise, we sought a strategic partner with a proven industry capacity to support and accelerate our business growth and fulfil our ambitions to progress into the next phase of our digital transformation,” said Fábio Sant’Anna, Director of Trading Operations at Raízen.