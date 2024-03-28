How Ignacio Galán is Driving Iberdrola's Electrification

He said: “We are very proud of what we have been building at Iberdrola over the past two decades, in line with our century-long history. And we want to continue driving the transition towards an energy system based on renewable energy, grids and storage to build a more sustainable, fair, fraternal, supportive and prosperous society and a more habitable planet for new generations.”

Since arriving at Iberdrola as executive vice-chairman and chief executive in 2001, Galán’s laser-focus on and commitment to international expansion and electrification has facilitated Iberdrola’s investment of more than €140bn (US$151.7bn) in renewable energies, smart grids and energy storage.

And in the last week, Iberdrola announced it is going to invest €41bn (US$44.4bn) by 2026 to accelerate electrification across grid upgrades and renewables worldwide.