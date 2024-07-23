Rolls-Royce and TCS: Hydrogen Fuel for Zero-Carbon Aviation
In recent months, plenty of articles about sustainable aviation have littered Energy Digital and Sustainability Magazine’s homepages, with Virgin’s first trans-Atlantic flight purely powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) taking to the skies, Honeywell’s hydrocracking technology revolutionising SAF production and, most recently, Amex GBT and Shell Aviation’s Avelia Fueling SAF’s Growth.
Another aviation fuel story worth bringing to your screens centres around a further significant transformation on the cusp of changing the industry thanks to Rolls-Royce and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
The established brands have expanded their partnership to research hydrogen fuel system technology to prove hydrogen as a viable zero-carbon aviation fuel. This supports the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 across the aviation industry.
Hydrogen can address key challenges in net zero aviation
Harnessing the tenure of this partnership — which stretches back to 2010 — Rolls-Royce’s aerospace technology expertise is leveraged by TCS in areas such as design, manufacturing engineering, control systems and after-market services.
In return, TCS offers its own extensive engineering expertise to support Rolls-Royce in system design, component design, supply chain support and programme management.
This deep-rooted collaboration now extends to the realm of hydrogen fuel systems, underscoring both companies’ commitment to sustainable aviation.
Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing at TCS, said: “The partnership between TCS and Rolls-Royce is an exciting one that represents a powerful alliance in the quest for sustainable aviation solutions. We are aligned with Rolls-Royce’s ambition for a greener future.
“This partnership is the perfect opportunity to put our technological strengths and passion for the environment to use for advancing innovation and fostering an eco-friendlier aerospace sector.”
The joint research focuses on three critical aspects of hydrogen fuel systems.
- Fuel combustion
- Fuel delivery
- Fuel systems integration with an engine
These areas, Rolls-Royce and TCS believe, are pivotal for ensuring the safe and efficient use of hydrogen as an aviation fuel.
Why hydrogen?
Hydrogen is increasingly being recognised as a promising variety of SAF thanks to its potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions across the aviation industry and its abundant nature.
As well as this, hydrogen does not emit carbon emissions, producing only water vapour when used.
Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Internet of Things and Digital Engineering at TCS, hopes that pioneering this fuel will make a significant positive impact in aviation and beyond.
“TCS and Rolls-Royce have been partners in advancing engineering excellence for nearly a decade,” he said. “The new partnership for research into hydrogen fuel systems represents a pivotal next step at a time when the aviation industry is faced with the urgent challenge of reducing carbon emissions while maintaining performance and efficiency.
“It aligns well with TCS’ commitment to harness technology for positive societal impact and building a greener future.”
This sentiment is echoed by Alan Newby, Director of Research and Technology at Rolls-Royce, who highlighted the significance of the ongoing partnership with TCS.
He said: “TCS’ engineering skills will play a valuable role in addressing our technology goals. We’ve already made great progress and having TCS with us gives us additional capability as we move forward on our journey to enable the energy transition for the aviation sector.”
