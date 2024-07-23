Rolls-Royce and TCS: Hydrogen Fuel for Zero-Carbon Aviation

The established brands have expanded their partnership to research hydrogen fuel system technology to prove hydrogen as a viable zero-carbon aviation fuel. This supports the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 across the aviation industry.

Hydrogen can address key challenges in net zero aviation

Harnessing the tenure of this partnership — which stretches back to 2010 — Rolls-Royce’s aerospace technology expertise is leveraged by TCS in areas such as design, manufacturing engineering, control systems and after-market services.

In return, TCS offers its own extensive engineering expertise to support Rolls-Royce in system design, component design, supply chain support and programme management.

This deep-rooted collaboration now extends to the realm of hydrogen fuel systems, underscoring both companies’ commitment to sustainable aviation.

Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing at TCS, said: “The partnership between TCS and Rolls-Royce is an exciting one that represents a powerful alliance in the quest for sustainable aviation solutions. We are aligned with Rolls-Royce’s ambition for a greener future.