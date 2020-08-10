Coregas, Hyundai, Jemena sign hydrogen station deal in NSW

The hydrogen refuelling station is the only one of its kind in Australia, although one is being constructed in Australia Capital Territory, and others are planned for Melbourne and Brisbane. Supply to Macquarie Park will begin early in 2021, with the hydrogen used in Hyundai's vehicle refuelling station. This deal will further strengthen Australia’s rapidly-growing zero-emission vehicle industry.

It is the second time that Coregas has partnered with Hyundai. The company was involved in the development of Hyundai’s hydrogen-powered concept car, the ix35, which ran on Coregas hydrogen. The other company in the project, Jemena, will produce the power-to-gas project in Sydney that will produce the green hydrogen.

Alan Watkins, the executive general manager of Coregas, commented on the deal: “Our partnership with Hyundai and Jemena is the first step towards demonstrating that Australia has the opportunity to be a world leader in the hydrogen-powered vehicle industry. This is the first of many small steps needed to accelerate the use of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies for transportation in Australia. Coregas looks forward to contributing to the future of clean energy and green transportation in Australia.”.

The global hydrogen-powered vehicle industry was valued at around $650mn in 2018. This figure has been forecast to grow by a factor of 60 by 2026.