Oil & Gas

Shell joins Global Wind Energy Council, commits to offshore wind taskforce

By Olivia Minnock
October 23, 2018
Oil giant Shell has announced its commitment to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), which it is joining as a board level member.

The business hopes it will be able to expand its influence in the green energy space and is taking part in GWEC’s Offshore Taskforce, which brings together industry leaders to accelerate the development of offshore wind in new global markets.

The taskforce was set up earlier this year, and is made up of developers, investors, manufacturers, technical experts and intergovernmental organisations, and aims to provide advice to governments, measure and highlight the economic and social benefits of offshore wind, foster innovation and share best practices.

 

Ben Blackwell, CEO of GWEC, said of Shell’s commitment: “We are delighted to have Shell join GWEC’s board. Shell’s experience across energy markets in many geographies and deep knowledge of technology development and engineering will bring a valuable new perspective t our work in accelerating the growth of the wind industry across the world.”

Dorine Bosman, Vice President of Wind Development at Shell: “We are pleased to join GWEC and their Offshore Taskforce to help accelerate the development of offshore wind, an important part of Shell’s growing New Energies portfolio. We look forward to working with Ben and his team and the other GWEC members.”

 GWEC is an organisation representing the entire wind energy sector, with members of GWEC spanning over 1,500 companies, organisations and institutions in more than 80 countries.

