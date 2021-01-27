Airswift and EPI Group target renewables with joint venture

Global workforce solutions provider Airswift has formed a joint venture with EPI Group, with a view to creating "a formidable portfolio" of renewable energy services within the APAC region.

Building on a six-year partnership, the collaboration will offer a combination of end-to-end services across the project lifecycle.



Airswift will provide managed services expertise, recruitment and mobilization of multi-discipline teams, complemented by EPI Group’s specialist technical and environmental capabilities across project development, construction and monitoring, to ensure successful operations for developers in offshore wind, solar and geothermal.

Airswift signed a JV with Taiwan-based HR and payroll software solution provider Take5People in December, and Maxime Degaldi was appointed in the newly created role of China Country Manager last summer, as it continues to bolster its regional profile.

"We’re already seeing a lot of movement in the region, for example the growth of offshore wind in Vietnam and Taiwan," said Charles Pfauwadel, VP Asia at Airswift. "Our partnership enables us to provide a greater range of services across APAC, allowing companies to navigate different jurisdictions and regulations easily."

Ben Dyton, VP Asia-Pacific at EPI Group said the tie-up with Airswift - which was ranked 48th in the list of the world's largest staffing firms in December - strengthens its existing range of services.

"With over 20 operational locations across the APAC region alone, Airswift’s truly global approach and reach is unparalleled," adding that the joint venture is a perfect fit which will bring client benefits.

EPI Group has several local employees focused on the joint venture who will be based out of Airswift’s Kuala Lumpur office.

With the energy transition accelerating, APAC is looking to generate over half of the world’s electricity by 2030 - and the renewables charge is in full flow.

South Korea's SK Group will invest $1.5bn for 9.9 percent stake in US hydrogen fuel cell group Plug Power, and Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures recently announced its investment in Canopy Power, a Singapore-based company specializing in renewable microgrids.

A PwC report stated the APAC region is expected to see up to $250 billion in new renewable investments in the lead up to 2025, spearheaded by China, India and Japan.