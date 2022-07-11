Can sand batteries be scaled commercially?

News that Finnish researchers have installed the world's first fully working 'sand battery' - which can store green power for months at a time - has attracted plenty of attention in these times of energy insecurity and environmental sensitivity.

The sand stores the heat at around 500°C, which can then warm homes in winter when energy is more expensive, potentially solving the conundrum of accessing reliable year-round energy supplies, according to the BBC.

The stored renewable energy can later be used in different energy demanding processes, replacing fossil-based combustion technologies that are common nowadays for heating and electricity production.



Polar Night Energy believes its sand-based high temperature seasonal heat storages may save over 100Mt CO2e per year in 2030 according to Mission Innovation’s report. The amount is approximately 3% of the current EU emissions.



It now remains to be seen whether the technology can be scaled up to really make a difference - and whether developers can use it to get electricity out as well as heat.